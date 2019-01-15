The Teacher Recruitment Board Tripura (TRBT) has released the final answer key of The Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 on the official website trb.tripura.gov.in. TTET 2018 was conducted on December 30, 2018, in two shifts. The Tripura TET 2018 final answer key was published in the form of a PDF file. The aspirants who appeared in the TET can check the answer key to evaluate their score.

The official notification reads as the concerned Final Answer l(eys for Tripura Teachers’ Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2018, second session have been uploaded on the official website of Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura. It is to be noted that the answer keys have been finalised on the basis of views of subject experts about the feedbacks received by the Board.

The Tripura TET 2018 exam was divided into two sets of Papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is the primary level. While Paper II was the upper primary level. The Tripura TET was held in two shifts. In the Shift I Paper I was conducted. While Paper II was held in shift II pm). The duration fo the first shift was 09.30 am to 12 noon. While the timings for the second shift is from 02.00 pm 4.30 p.m.

For each paper, there were three sets i.e. A, B, C. The TRBT has released the answer keys for each subject.

