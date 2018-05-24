The Tripura Joint Entrance examination results have been announced by the examination conducting board on its official website. Candidates can check and download their results and rank by logging into the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Counselling for the admissions into various courses under the TJEE is likely to begin in June this year.

Tripura TJEE 2018: The results of Joint Entrance examination has been released by the Tripura joint Entrance Examinations Board on its official website on May 23, 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can avail the same by visiting the official website of the examination board at tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted by the Tripura Board on April 25 and April 26, this year. According to reports, a total of 4503 candidates had appeared for the Tripura JEE 2018 examination.

Reports say that around 2813 candidates have made through the Engineering entrance examination successfully, while 3907 candidates were successful in clearing the medical exams this year. The candidates who have successfully cleared the examination will have to go attend the counselling process that is likely to start in the month of June this year.

Steps to check Tripura JEE result 2018:

Log on to the official website, tripuraresults.nic.in or tbjee.nic.in Search for the link that read, “Tripura Joint Entrance Exam 2018” and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page In the new tab, enter the enrollment number and date of birth Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer along with the Rank card Download the result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Counselling for TBJEE 2018

The TBJEE 2018 counselling process likely to be conducted in June will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. Only the students who have achieved a rank in the examination will be eligible to attend and participate in the counselling session, which will be conducted through online mode. After the counselling is done, seat allotment will be announced on the official website of the Board. Thus, students are advised to keep checking the official website once they complete the first round of counselling. TBJEE is the gateway for students to get admissions into professional courses such as engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses in various colleges of Tripura.

