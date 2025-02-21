Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Tripura University Releases BA 2nd Semester 2024 Results–Check Now!

Students can also access their results directly by following the steps mentioned above or by clicking on the direct link available on the official university website.

Tripura University Releases BA 2nd Semester 2024 Results–Check Now!


Tripura University has officially announced the results for the Four-Year Undergraduate (UG) Programme (BA) 2nd Semester-2024. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their performance through the university’s official website.

The results are a major academic milestone for students enrolled in the four-year UG programme under the National Education Policy (NEP). The university conducts these semester-wise examinations to assess students’ progress in their respective courses, making this announcement crucial for their academic journey.

Here’s The Steps To Check Tripura University Results 2024

Candidates who appeared for the 2nd Semester UG exams can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website of Tripura University – tripurauniv.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘Academics’ section in the menu bar.
  3. Click on the ‘Results’ option.
  4. Select the relevant course from the list provided.
  5. You will be redirected to a login page.
  6. Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  7. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Download and save the result for future reference.

Students can also access their results directly by following the steps mentioned above or by clicking on the direct link available on the official university website. The university urges students to carefully verify their details upon accessing the results. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to contact the university administration for necessary corrections.

Tripura University, located in Suryamaninagar, was established in 1987 under the Tripura University Act. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university offers a wide range of academic programs, including undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil., and doctoral degrees across disciplines such as Science, Arts & Commerce, and Vocational UG programmes.

This announcement marks an important academic update for students, and they are encouraged to check their results at the earliest. For further information, students can visit the official website of Tripura University.

