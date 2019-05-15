TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019: TSBIE is expected to declare the result for intermediate re-evaluation exam today, May 15 on the official website at bie.telangana.gov.in. The results will be declared again after alleged goof-ups in the April 18 results. According to reports, around 9 lakh students have taken part in the examination.

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is highly expected to announce the result for intermediate re-evaluation exam today, May 15 on the official website at bie.telangana.gov.in. The results will be declared again after alleged goof-ups in the April 18 results. According to reports, around 9 lakh students have taken part in the examination.

Reports quoting Telangana Board official saying that TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019 will be declared by evening today as the re-evaluation process has been finalized. The Board has not mentioned the timing for the announcement of results but the same is expected to be out around 5 pm. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board and do not give ear to rumours. Besides the official website, the results will be available on other websites as well.

Websites to check TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019:

• bie.telangana.gov.in.

• tsbie.cgg.gov.in

• results.cgg.gov.in

• manabadi.com

Earlier, after the announcement of Intermediate results on April 18, 2019, students took to streets, alleging mass goof-ups in the evaluation process. Lakhs of students were declared failed who came and led protests against the TSBIE. Students and their parents were demanding TSBIE to waive Rs 600 re-evaluation fee.

After coming under tremendous pressure, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the Board to conduct the re-evaluation of papers free of cost. The High Court of Telangana also directed TSBIE to conduct the re-evaluation of failed students. More than 20 students committed suicide in Telangana allegedly after they found their name in the failed list.

