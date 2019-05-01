TS BSE SSC results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the BSE SSC results after May 10, confirmed an official of the Board. The results will be published at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students are advised to not give ear to rumors about the date of results.

TS BSE SSC results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s (BSE) official has confirmed that the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be announced after May 10, this month. An official of the Board said that the evaluation process of Class 10th papers is over and the results will be announced after May 10 at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. He added that the evaluation process was completed in almost fifteen days

Though he has the mentioned any specific date but it is highly likely that the results will be announced in a few days from May 10, 2019. The TS BSE SSC exams were conducted in March-April. The first paper was held on March 16 and last on April 2.

Unlike this year, TS BSE SSC results were announced on April 27, 2018. A total of 83 per cent of the students had cleared the examination while 17 per cent were declared fail.

Recently, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the Intermediate results which were marred by intense protests by students and parents. According to protesters, major goof-ups were recorded in the results which compelled students to commit suicide. Over 20 students ended their lives after they found their names in the failed list.

The Opposition parties including the BJP and the Congress cornered government-led by K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and demanded probe into the matter. They also demanded suspension of Education Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy and secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education. The BJP has given a strike call on May 2. After protests, the CM ordered the TSBIE to conduct a re-evaluation without any payment.

