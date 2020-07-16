Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed all the common entrance tests (CETs) scheduled for July 2020. Know all other details.

The Common Entrance Tests (CETs), that were to be held in July have been postponed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The CETs are conducted for entry into programmes such as education, engineering and law.

TSCHE conducts several undergraduate and postgraduate CETs including the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and the Telangana State Engineering.

TSCHE stated that the Scheduled TS CET 2020 Entrance Test is postponed until further notice and the new date shall be revealed in due time. The final date for submission and registration of online application form along with a late fee of Rs.1000 has been extended up to July 25, according to the statement.

The application and admission procedures are explained in detail at the respective websites. Previously, TSCHE had delayed the last dates to fill out the application forms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic many times. The CETs will be held by the state-run Universities of Telangana on behalf of the TSCHE.

