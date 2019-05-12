TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 @bse.telangana.gov.in: The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Board Exam 2019 will be declared by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Monday, May 13. Interested candidates can check the official website and other third-party websites to know the results bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. There are also other alternative ways through which the candidates can check their results such as via SMS.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 @bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, TSBSE is likely to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Board Exam 2019 results on Monday, May 13 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Interested candidates are requested to check the official website and they can also check through third-party websites such as results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.net . In the year 2019, Telangana SSC Exams witnessed a turn out of 5,52,302 students, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls from 11,023 schools for the examinations. Out of the total, 5,07,810 candidates who registered as regular students while 44,492 are private candidates.

TS SSC Telangana Class 10 Results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Board, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill required details such as roll number, name, date of birth in the provided space

Step 4: Click on the tab ‘Submit’

Step 5: TS SSC Telangana Class 10 Results 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for further use

Get TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS:

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check through the TS SSC results via SMS. They can send it on 56263 by typing TS 10 Roll Number. The TS SSC Telangana Class 10 Exam 2018 were conducted from March 15 to April 2 at around 2,500 various test centres across the state.

In the year 2017, a total of 5, 33,701 candidates had appeared for the TS SSC Telangana Class 10th exam 2018 across the state. The results of TS SSC Telangana class 10 were declared at the Conference Hall of D-Block Ground Floor, Telangana Secretariat Hyderabad. The pass percentage stood at 83 per cent.

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is a board of education in the public and private schools under the state government of Telangana, India. It was established in the month of June 2014. Board controls and maintains all the necessary secondary education in the state of Telangana. Various courses are offered to the students for different occupations in order to prepare the students for the university.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App