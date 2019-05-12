TS Class 10th result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is all set to declare the results class 12th tomorrow that is, Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11.30 am on the official website @ bse.telangana.gov.in. At a press conference firstly, the results will be declared and then it will be released on the board's official website. The class 10th board examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

In the year 2019, a total of 5,52,302 students appeared for the Telangana SSC Exams including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls. They had appeared in 11,023 schools for the examinations. Out of the total, 5,07,810 candidates registered as regular students, while 44,492 are private candidates.

There are various third party websites through which the results can be checked such as results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and results.shiksha.

In the previous year, Telangana SSC results had announced on April 27, 2019. Overall pass percentage in class 10th board exam was 83 per cent. A total of 2,125 schools had recorded the 100 per cent result, while 21 schools registered zero per cent result.

Telangana Class 10 exams results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Search for TS SSC 2019 result link. Select it.

Step 3: Fill in your details including the registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.

Step 4: After submitting the necessary details, including the registration number and date of birth

The interested students can take out a print out for future use.

The exams were held from March 22 to April 3, 2019. The students will receive the e-copy of their mark sheets on the result link, as per the official notification.

