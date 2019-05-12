TS class 10th results 2019: The class 10th or Secondary School Certificate results will be declared by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education, (SSC) Class 10 Board exam 2019 results on Monday, May 13 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The candidates who are willing to check the results can check it through the official website and other third-party websites such as results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and results.shiksha.

TS class 10th results 2019 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education, TSBSE will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Board exam 2019 results on Monday, May 13 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The interested candidates can check it through the official website. There are also alternative ways through which the candidates can check it through third-party such as results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and results.shiksha. In this year 2019, Telangana SSC Exams a total of 5,52,302 students appeared for the exams, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls. They appeared from 11,023 schools for the examinations. Out of the total, 5,07,810 candidates who had registered as regular students while 44,492 are private candidates.

The candidates appeared for the examination from March 22 to April 3, 2019. As per the official notification, the students will receive the e-copy of their mark sheets on the result link.

Telangana Class 10 exams results: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Search for TS SSC 2019 result link. Select it.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, including the registration number and date of birth, to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen. Interested candidates can take out a print out for future use.

Telangana Class 10 exams results: TS SSC results via SMS

Candidates can check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS after typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263

Students can take out a print out of their result for future use. The Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated after taking the marks of top six subjects are added for a total score of 600. No re-evaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification, according to the rules.

In the previous year, a total of 5,33,701 candidates had appeared in the SSC, Class 10th examination, out of which 83.78 per cent were announced pass. There is a slight decline from 2017 when 84.15 per cent students had passed the TS SSC exam.

