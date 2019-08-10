TS CPGET Results 2019: Osmania University has finally released the resuts of Telangana CPGET 2019 on the official website - tscpget.com. Candidates can check the steps to download the TS CPGET Results in this article given below.

TS CPGET Results 2019: Osmania University in Hyderabad has declared the TS CPGET results 2019 on the official website – tscpget.com. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for the examination results can check the results by logging into the official website of Osmania University or the website mentioned above. The University had conducted the entrance examination or Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) on July 8, 2019.

Candidates who seek admissions to the various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc.) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programme ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) under the University had appeared in the CPGET Exam 2019. The results are now available on the official website and candidates can access the same by providing their roll number as on the entrance admit card.

How to download the Osmania University CPGET Results 2019?

1. The candidates need to log into the official website as mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the resukt link displayed

3. Now, candidates will be redirected to a new page

4. Here, enter your entrance roll number and date of birth

5. Now, click on the submit button

6. The CPGET 2019 result will be displayed on the computer screen

7. Check and take a print out of the result for reference

Candidates can go to the official website of the Osmania for more details regarding the Admission procedure of at the University. Moreover, candidates should note that the merit list for the admissions will be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Osmania University website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App