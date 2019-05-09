TS EAMCET 2019 answer key to release today at 7pm @eamcet.tsche.ac.in: TS EAMCET 2019 entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 4 and May 6, 2019 for the engineering courses. For agriculture and medical science courses, the examination was conducted on May 8, and May 9.

TS EAMCET 2019 answer key releasing today at 7pm @eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is all set to release the answer key for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Examination (TS EAMCET) 2019 today at 7 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the TS EAMCET 2019 can check the answer key from the official website @eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can also access the answer key online which will be posted on the official website on Thursday. The TS EAMCET 2019 entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 4 and May 6, 2019 for the engineering courses. For agriculture and medical science courses, the examination was conducted on May 8, and May 9.

Steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official site @eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer for future reference

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The shortlisted candidates will get admission to the different professional engineering courses across the state.

