TS EAMCET counselling 2019: The application process to various admission to various engineering, agriculture, medicine courses in Telangana has been started on the official website tseamcet.nic.in on Monday June 24, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post can visit the official website. Students who wished to take admission in JNTU can fill their basic information, pay the processing fees and book slots for document verification till July 1. Their documents can be verified from June 27, 2019 to July 3, 2019.

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘submission of qualifying marks’, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Start filling the choices

Step 6: Duly make the payment

After the document verification, the candidates can exercise their options from June 27, 2019 to July 4, 2019. The last date to finalise the date is July 4, 2019. The provisional allotment of seats will be made on July 6, 2019. Candidates can pay the application fees from July 6, 2019, and July 12, 2019.

TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (commonly known as TS EAMCET) 2019 is an examination which was held for admission to several programmes in Telangana-based colleges.

The examination was held from May 3, 2019, to May 9, 2019.

For the entrance exam, over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the exam. The result for which was announced on June 10, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold till May 27 after an alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019 was reported.

