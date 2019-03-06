TS EAMCET 2019: The application process of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019 has been started on the official website tsche.ac.in. The examination will be begin from May 3. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same on the official website latest by April 5, without late fee.

TS EAMCET 2019: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019 has started the application process on the official website tsche.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from May 3. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same on the official website. The online application form will be available till April 5, without late fee.

While the correction window of the online applications will stay open for all the candidates between April 6-9.

The examination TS EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

TS EAMCET-2019: Application fee

The unreserved category candidates will pay an amount of Rs 400. The candidates applying for applying engineering, agriculture and medical fields will pay an amount of Rs 800.

The candidates who wants to register for all the streams, they will pay Rs 800 (unreserved) and Rs 1600.

Important instructions :

In case of late fees of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, students will can apply till April 24 and 28, respectively.

Category vise application fees

For General and OBC category, the candidates will pay an amount of Rs 800. While candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, they need to pay Rs 400.

Courses offered

— BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Dairy Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

— Pharm-D

The engineering examination will be conducted on May 3, 4. While on May 6, the agriculture examination will take place and medical (AM) examination will be conducted on May 8 and 9.

