The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the provisional allotment list of TS EAMCET 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam eagerly waiting for the release of the provisional allotment list. Candidates can now check the alotted list on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Around 64,709 seats are available in 183 engineering colleges under convenor quota across the Andhra Pradesh state. Candidates who already locked seats will have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 10 to July 15. Those candidates who will fail to self-report through the website will lose their seat.

Steps to check TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment:

Step 1: Go to the official website TS EAMCET 2019 tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidates need to click the link of the provisional seat allotment

Step 3: The students will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, candidates will have to provide the required details and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the seat allotment list and print out for the future reference.

The candidates will have to check the provisional allotment list through online mode. If the candidates are satisfied with the allotted seat, they will need to go through a payment process. Candidates will have to download the joining report for admission after paying the fee.

