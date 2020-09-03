The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TSEAMCET) admit cards were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TSEAMCET) admit cards. They may be downloaded by candidates on the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The exams are used to conduct admissions into the state’s universities for fields like medicine, agriculture and engineering,

TS EAMCET will be held on September 9th, 10th, 11th, and 15th. The exams will be conducted across 79 centers in Andhra Pradesh, and 23 in Telengana.

Also read: JEE Mains 2020: COVID-19 guidelines followed at JEE centres on Day 2

Also read: Twitter flooded with memes as JEE-Mains Aspirants appear for entrance exam

Steps to download the admit cards for TS EAMCET 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link-‘Download hall ticket for TS EAMCET 2020’

Step 3. Enter the Registration number.

Step 4. Enter hall ticket number.

Step 5. Enter Date of Birth.

Step 7. The Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Also read: DU Exams: Delhi HC asks Railways to try availing seats for people with disabilities in emergency quota