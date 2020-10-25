TSEAMCET provisional allotment list 2020: TSCHE, Hyderabad has announced the release of the provisional seat allotment list for admission to various courses. Candidates can visit the official website, tsche.ac.in. and select their choices and preferences of seats on or before October 28.

TSEAMCET provisional allotment list 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad has announced the release of the provisional seat allotment list for admission to various courses. Candidates can visit the official website, tsche.ac.in. and select their choices and preferences of seats on or before October 28.

Aspiring candidates who wish to take the allotted seat will have to pay tuition fees and report by October 28. The payment process and further process for various courses will begin from October 29. Only those who have cleared the TS EAMCET exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The candidates choice of preference will be considered while allowing seats but it is solely allotted merit-based. Eligibility to be considered in the merit list are as follows: 75 per cent weightage is given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects of qualifying examinations.

TS EAMCET 2020 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education for admission to various courses of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.