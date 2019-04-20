TS EAMCET 2019 admit card: The JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE is going to release the admit cards for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2019) at - eamcet.tsche.ac.in today. Candidates can check the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) examination dates and the steps to download the TS EAMCET hall tickets 2019 given here.

TS EAMCET 2019 Admit Card: The admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2019) is all set to be conducted by the JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE and candidates who have submitted their applications for the EAMCET 2019 Exam are advised to check the official website of the authority. The TS EAMCET 2019 Hall Tickets will be published through the official website of the TS EAMCET 2019 only. Candidates need to visit the official website i.e. -eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can go to the link given here and download the Admit Card: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx

How to download the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2019) or TS EAMCET 2019 Admit Cards?

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2019 as mentioned above

Candidates on the homepage will have to click on the link that indicates the release of the EAMCET 2019 Hall Tickets

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, the candidates will have to enter their respective registration number and date of birth to access the admit card

Now, submit the details

The candidates’ TS EAMCET 2019 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET 2019 for Engineering (E) candidates will be held on May 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2019 while the TS EAMCET examination for Agriculture and Medical (AM) candidates will be held on May 8th and 9th. Candidates must note that the examinations will be held in two different shifts. The morning shift starting from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the afternoon shift will start from 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM respectively.

