TS EAMCET Counseling 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will begin the registration for counseling tomorrow through the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Check the important details for admission below.

TS EAMCET Counseling 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will commence the registration process for admission counseling to various engineering, agriculture, medicine courses tomorrow, June 24, 2019 through its official website – tseamcet.nic.in. All the TS EAMCET 2019 entrance examination qualified candidates are advised to visit the official website of the authority and check the important information regarding the counseling.

According to reports, the students who wish to pursue a course in JNTU are required to register themselves through the official website. They need to fill their basic information, make payment of registration fees and book slots for document verification. The document verification process will be conducted from June 27 till July 3, 2019. The last date of registration for admission to the courses is July 1, 2019.

How to register for JNTU Admissions 2019?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – tseamcet.nic.in or eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Counseling Procedure and go through all the details

Now click on the link to submit qualifying marks

On clicking candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details to login

Fill the choices and make registration fee payment online

For more information regarding the JNTU Admissions or Counseling 2019, candidates need to log into the official website only. The direct link to which has been given above.

