TS EAMCET hall ticket 2019: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical admit card 2019 will release tomorrow i.e. April 20 on the official website of Telangana State i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS EAMCET exam will be held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2019: The Telangana State will be releasing the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (TS EAMCET 2019) examinations tomorrow i.e. April 20 on the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Aspirants who are willing to appear for the examination this year can download their hall tickets from the mentioned above website for future reference once the state releases it. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad this year will conduct the TS EAMCET on the behalf of TSCHE for admission in professional courses offered in university or private colleges for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

Online mock tests for willing aspirants were launched at the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. online test pattern for each one of E, and AM to familiarise the students were released. Candidates are requested to keep their registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth data ready for various login purposes.

Steps to download TS EAMCET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2- Click to the link that reads TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets.

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other important details.

Step 4- Hall ticket will appear on the homepage.

Step 5- Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Note: Do not forget to carry the hall ticket in the examination hall or the applicant will not be allowed to appear for the TS EAMCET 2019.

Important dates to note:

Engineering (E) exam: May 3, 2019 / May 4, 2019 / May 6, 2019.

Agriculture and Medical (AM) exam: May 8, 2019 / May 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET examination time:

Both the TS EAMCET examinations will be held between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Types of courses TS EAMCET offers to applicants:

BE, B Tech

B Tech (Bio-Tech)

B Tech (Dairy Technology)

B Tech (Ag. Engineering)

B Pharmacy

B Tech (Food Technology (FT)

B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture

B Sc (Hons.)

Horticulture

B Sc (Forestry)

BVSc & AH

BFSc

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the entrance test every year for candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. Telangana State Council is a medium between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More