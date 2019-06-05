TS EAMCET Result 2019. The results of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test will be released soon by JNTU, Hydrabad. Nearly 2 lakh candidates are waiting for their results that took place on May 3,4,5,8 and 9.

TS EAMCET Result 2019 @eamcet.tsche.ac.in: JNTU Hyderabad has issued a notice that the results of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test will be declared soon. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website and check the result for the same., i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On 3rd June 2019, the results of AP EAMCET was declared and after which the speculations had already been started about the declaration date of TS EAMCET 2019 Results.

Candidates will login into the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. using their login id and password. Also, the candidates have to provide their registration number, date of birth and security captcha code as well as other details provided on the admit card to access the TS EAMCET Result 2019. Hence the candidates are advised to keep their EAMCET admit cards.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: Here are the steps to check your TS EAMCET result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET, ie. eamcet.tsche.ac.in,

Step 2: Click on the link ‘TS EAMCET result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter required details like Hall Ticket number, Registration number, and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your TS EAMCET 2019 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save it and download for your future use.

Reports say that the JNTU Hyderabad, the rank card will be provided to the students, later on, initially the scorecards will be issued to the students. The rank card would help them during the counseling process.

The exam was conducted on May 3,4,5,8 and 9. And in these dates, nearly 2 lakh candidates are waiting for their results. However, earlier the result was about to declare on May 18, but now the results are expected to release the latest by tomorrow.

