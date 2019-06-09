TS EAMCET Result 2019: The results for the post of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) expected to be declared within one week @ eamcet.tsche.ac.in by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The examinations for several programmes in the Telangana-based colleges was conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is expected to announce the results for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) within one week @ eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The examinations for several programmes in the Telangana-based colleges was held from May 3 to May 9, 2019. The TS EAMCET result 2019 was put on hold until May 27 because of an alleged goof-up in the TS inter result 2019.

The TS EAMCET result was put on hold until the result declaration of TS inter result 2019. Now, the result for the TS inter re-evaluation exams had been declared, hence TS EAMCET result will be announced soon.

The TS EAMCET result gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student. The JNTU- exam conducting body Institute- has received data from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The result will now be declared within some days. While speaking to a leading daily, although an official confirmation is yet to be made, however, the result is expected to be declared before June 15, 2019.

As many as 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam who are waiting for the results. Due to the delay in the result, many parents and students are anxious to know the same as it might affect their college admission process.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based testing (CBT) mode comprising two parts. Part one is for the admission to engineering programmes while second part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses.

For every correct answer, the candidates are all set to get one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam. The paper will consist of bilingual papers comprising English and Telugu or English and Urdu languages.

