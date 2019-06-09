TS EAMCET results 2019: The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 has been declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com. Candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

TS EAMCET results 2019 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.com: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad has released the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 today, June 9, 2019. The results were announced at an auditorium in the University. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their respective results on the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The results were reportedly announced by the TSCHE chairman prof T. Papireddy, EAMCET convenor N Yadaiah and JNTU vice-chancellor Venu Gopal Reddy at around 12.15 PM as per reports in a website. According to the resports, the first rank in EAMCET 2019 has been secured by K Ravi Sri Teja. The other rank holders are D Chandrasekhar in second, Akash Reddy in third Karthikeya in the fourth respectively.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) had conducted the EAMCET 2019 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at various centres across the state from May 3 to May 9, 2019.

How to check the TS EAMCET results 2019 online?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET results 2019 on the homepage

Now, on clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The results of EAMCET 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the TS EAMCET results 2019 for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to check and download the TS EAMCET results 2019

