TS EAMCET seat allotment result declared @ tseamcet.nic.in: The results for the entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses at Telangana-based courses has been released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

TSEAMCET which stands for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The examination was conducted from May 3, 2019 to May 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate login’

Step 3: Log-in after using details

Step 4: Result will be displayed, download

TS EAMCET 2019: Documents needed

Candidates need to provide following certificates at the admission’s time.

— TSEAMCET rank card 2019

— TSEAMCET hall ticket

— Aadhar card

— SSC mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Class 6 to 12 certificates

— Transfer certificate

— Income certificate

— Caste certificate

— Resident proof

Over 1.31 lakh students appeared for the entrance examination for the result. The result was announced on June 10, 2019. TS EAMCET result 2019 was put in hold on May 27. This happened because there was a goof-up in the Inter Result 2019.

Furthermore, TSCHE has provided an option to check college-wise allotment details. This is the direct link below mentioning provisional allotment list after choosing the college/institute name and a relevant branch from the given list. Below is the direct link to view college wise allotment for TS EAMCET 2019.

Here is the direct link

Earlier the dates for the window for paying the tuition fees was original was July 6th to July 12th, 2019. However, newer dates are yet to be disclosed. The duration to enter their options for admissions to various engineering courses in Telangana state was till July 8.

