The Jawarharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad released the Telengana Engeneering Common Entrance Test(ECET) on Wednesday, May 22,2019 on its official website.JNTU Hyderabad was given the responsibility to conduct the ECET 2019 examination in the state by TSCHE this year.The entrance exam is conducted for lateral entry into BE/B.Tech/B.Pharm courses offered in the for Diploma and B.Sc Mathematics degree holders. The exam was conducted on May 11, 2019.candidates who appeared for te exam can check their result on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The result declared by T Pappi Reddy,Vice chancellor of JNTUH and chairman of TelenganaState Council of Higher Education.

TS ECET is a common entrance exam conducted through Computer Based Test. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of diploma holders to BE/ BTech/BPharm courses. The exam as conducted across 85 centres. A total of 96.4 % attendance was registered for the exam.In Telangana state, a total of 25,034 candidates appeared for the exam, while 25,599 candidates had registered. 2,089 candidates appeared for the exam out of 2,438 registered candidates in Andhra Pradesh. Overall 27,123 candidates appeared for the exam, while 28,037 students had registered.

Here’s how students can check their TS ECET 2019 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ECET – ecet.tsche.ac.in/TSECET/TSECET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2019 Results link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download and print the TS ECET 2019 result for further reference

