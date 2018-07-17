TS ECET Results 2018: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) final phase seat allotment results are likely to be announced. The TS ECET will share the seat allotment results on its official website @ tsecet.nic.in. Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to check out TS ECET 2018 final phase seat allotment result 2018.

TS ECET 2018: The results of seat allotment for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) are likely to be announced today. The TS ECET exam was held on May 9, 2018. The counselling process for TS ECET 2018 was held from May 9 to June 24. Aspirants can check out their result @ tsecet.nic.in.

The TS ECET examination was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University of Hyderabad. The TS ECET conducts this exam every year on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The TS ECET exam helps students to get admission in government/ private universities.

Here are the steps to check out the TS ECET 2018 seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test @ tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TS ECET 2018 seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the student details

Step 4: Find your name and roll number in the list

