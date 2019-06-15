TS Ed.CET result 2019: Osmania University is likely to release the TS Ed.CET 2019 result today, on June 15, 2019 @ edcet.tsche.ac.in, as per the official notification. The result will be released in the online mode. Those who had appeared in the entrance exam conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) can check their result on the official website of TSCHE.
To download the result of the TS Ed.CET rank card 2019, the candidates are required to enter necessary details such as hall ticket number/registration number and date of birth. Previous to this, the preliminary answer key of TS Ed.CET exam 2019 was released on June 4, 2019.
The candidates were allowed to submit the objections until the same until June 6, 2019.
The TS Ed.CET 2019 entrance examination was conducted on May 31, 2019, in an online mode as a Computer Based Test.
The test duration was two hours conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for candidates appearing in the subjects of Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English methodologies and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and for the candidates appearing in Mathematics and Biological Sciences methodologies.
How to check TS Ed.CET 2019 Results Online
While checking the results, one becomes confused the moment they arrive on the homepage of the website. So follow following are the key steps to follow:
Step 1: Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TS ED.CET result 2019’
Step 3: Enter all your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on the button saying Submit
Step 5: Your TS Ed.CET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check and download and take a print out the result for future use.
TS Ed.CET is a yearly entrance examination conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.
The candidates who are qualifying in the entrance test will be eligible for the admission to Bachelor of Education Course (Two Years, Regular) in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year, concerned.