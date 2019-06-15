TS Ed.CET result 2019: The TS Ed.CET 2019 result expected to be released by the Osmania University today, on June 15, 2019 @ edcet.tsche.ac.in, as per the official notification. It will be released in an online mode. The entrance examination is conducted by the Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Once released, one can check the results through the official website.

To download the result of the TS Ed.CET rank card 2019, the candidates are required to enter necessary details such as hall ticket number/registration number and date of birth. Previous to this, the preliminary answer key of TS Ed.CET exam 2019 was released on June 4, 2019.

The candidates were allowed to submit the objections until the same until June 6, 2019.

The TS Ed.CET 2019 entrance examination was conducted on May 31, 2019, in an online mode as a Computer Based Test.

The test duration was two hours conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for candidates appearing in the subjects of Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English methodologies and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm and for the candidates appearing in Mathematics and Biological Sciences methodologies.

How to check TS Ed.CET 2019 Results Online

While checking the results, one becomes confused the moment they arrive on the homepage of the website. So follow following are the key steps to follow:

Step 1: Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TS ED.CET result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the button saying Submit

Step 5: Your TS Ed.CET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download and take a print out the result for future use.

TS Ed.CET is a yearly entrance examination conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

The candidates who are qualifying in the entrance test will be eligible for the admission to Bachelor of Education Course (Two Years, Regular) in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year, concerned.

