TS EdCET 2019 results: The TS EdCET 2019 results will be declared by the Osmania University through the official website @ edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check the result through the official website. The test duration will start from 10 am to 12 pm attempting the Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English subjects and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TS Ed.CET 2019 result today @ edcet.tsche.ac.in: Osmania University will declare TS Ed.CET 2019 result today i.e. June 19, 2019. As per the official notification, the result of TS Ed.CET 2019 will be released at 11:30 am. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test result 2019 will be released in the online mode by Osmania University, on behalf of TSCHE. Candidates who appeared in the TS Ed.CET entrance exam 2019 can check their result on the official website of TSCHE.

TSCHE will release in the form of TS Ed.CET rank card 2019 which contains the individual scores of candidates.

The final answer key is also expected to be released by the TSCHE on June 19, 2019. The TS Ed.CET exam 2019 preliminary answer key was released by Osmania University on the behalf of TSCHE on June 4, 2019. Candidates can submit their objections to the preliminary answer key until June 6, 2019.

Osmania University conducted TS Ed.CET 2019 on May 31, 2019 in the online mode as a Computer Based Test. The test duration two hours, held from 10 am to 12 pm for candidates attempting the Physical Sciences, Social Studies and English subjects and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm for candidates appearing in the subjects of Mathematics and Biological Sciences.

TS Ed.CET 2019 results: Here are the steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website – edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TS ED.CET result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the button Submit

Step 5: TS Ed.CET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result. Take a printout of your result for future use.

TS Ed.CET is an entrance examination which is conducted yearly by Osmania University, Hyderabad; on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The qualifiers of the entrance test will be eligible for the admission for two years regular Bachelor of Education Course in the Colleges of Education in the State of Telangana for the concerned academic.

