TS EdCET result 2019. The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) is expected to release on 17 June,2019 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who have appeared for the TS EdCET entrance exam can check their by visiting the official website, i.e edcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the results will be declared online. Candidates those who had appeared in the entrance exam conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) can check their result on the official website of TSCHE, i.e edcet.tsche.ac.in.

To download the result of the TS Ed.CET rank card 2019, the candidates are required to enter necessary details such as hall ticket number/registration number and date of birth. Earlier, the preliminary answer key of TS Ed.CET exam 2019 was released on June 4, 2019.

TS EdCET result 2019: Here is the direct link to access the Telangana BEd entrance result

TS EdCET result 2019: Steps to check TS Ed.CET Results Online

Step 1: Click on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TS ED.CET result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the button saying Submit

Step 5: After this, Your result will be displayed on the screen, Take a printout for future reference.

The entrance examination of TS Ed.CET 2019 or Telangana BEd entrance 2019 was conducted on 31st May 2019 in the online mode as a Computer Based Test.

Osmania University is the first university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction. In 2012, the university was ranked sixth among the nation’s premier universities in Humanities, Sciences and Commerce stream.

