TS EdCET result 2019 @ tsche.ac.in: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) 2019 result will be declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on June 17, Monday at 11:30 am. Interested candidates can check the results through official websites such as tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on May 31, Friday. A preliminary answer key of the TS EDCET has been released already.

TS EdCET result 2019: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed, download.

The exam was conducted in two shifts across 18 exam centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The application fee for the exam is categorised into two categories. The application fee for general/OBC category is Rs 400. While for SC/ST category is Rs 200 respectively. The online payment application can be processed after using two candidates convenience. The entrance test was held across in 14 different cities in the state of Telangana, Hyderabad. The applicants was required to choose the exam centre, according to their convenience.

The exam consisted of 150 objective type questions. This will be completed in two hours. The mode of examination will be offline mode (pen and paper based). The medium of the exam is English and Telugu except for the English section. The applicants who have opted for the Urdu language, they will have to attempt the entire question paper in Urdu only.

