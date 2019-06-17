TS EdCET result 2019 @ tsche.ac.in: The result link will be active on June 19, 2019. Through the examination, the candidates can avail their seats in any state-based colleges for two-year regular BEd programmes.

TS EdCET result 2019 @ tsche.ac.in : The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) result 2019 has been postponed. The TSEdCET result 2019 was supposed to be declared on June 17, 2019, at 11:30 am but was not released at the official website of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) @ tsche.ac.in. The students who have been waiting eagerly to check the result now have to wait a bit more as the result is likely to be out on June 19, 2019, @ tsche.ac.in and @ edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Computer Based Examination was conducted on May 31, 2019, by the Osmania University of Hyderabad. The board has already released the answer keys for students’ reference. Through the TS EdCET result 2019, the students will get admission in the state-based college for regular BEd programmes.

To check the result the candidates can log in to the official website @tsche.ac.in or @edcet.tsche.ac.in This will direct you to the homepage. On the homepage tap on the result bar. A new screen will appear before you. Fill in the required credentials such as the registration number. After filling in the necessary details, the result will display before you.

TS EdCET result 2019: Steps to check the results

1. Log in to the official website @ tsche.ac.in or @edcet.tsche.ac.

2. You will be directed to the homepage.

3. Tap on the result bar.

4. A new screen will appear.

5. Fill in the registration number.

6.The result display on the screen.

7. Take a print out for future reference.

The examination was conducted for five different subjects i.e. Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies and English at 18 different centres of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am in the morning to noon and the second shift was from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the evening.

