TS ICET 2019 answer key out: Know how to raise objection @ icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2019 answer key out: Kalkatiya university, Warangal, has published the Preliminary Answer Key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2019 on May 31, 2019. The answer key for the TS ICET 2019 examination is released on the official website of the examination, icet.tsche.ac.in. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the TS ICET 2019, icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET exam is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in the state of Telangana. The exam was conducted on May 23 and May 24, 2019.

Important dates for TS ICET 2019:

Exam date: May 23 and May 24, 2019

Issue of preliminary answer key: May 31, 2019

Submission of objections against preliminary answer key: June 3, 2019, until 5:00 PM

Final answer key: Second week of June 2019

Result: June 13, 2019

Steps to download the TS ICET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2019, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying master question paper preliminary answer key present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the question paper and the answer key.

