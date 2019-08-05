TS ICET 2019: The Department of Technical Education under Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad in its recent official notification has released the details regarding the TS ICET 2019 Counselling Schedule. The details were released on the official website informing about the processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise.

All those who wish to get admitted to the top engineering institute of the state are advised to check the details on the official website, tsicet.nic.in .

Steps to download the detailed TS ICET 2019 counseling schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET 2019 – tsicet.nic.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TSICET 2019 DETAILED NOTIFICATION”

Step 3: On clicking on the link, a pdf will be displayed containing all the necessary details on it

Step 4: Read the notification and follow the instructions

Step 5: Download the TS ICET 2019 counseling notification and take a print out for reference

As per the schedule, Document verification will be done from August 8, 2019, till August 12, 2019, and for being eligible for admission, candidates must fulfill all the criteria. Also, the provisional allotment list will be published on the official website on August 14, 2019.

TS ICET 2019 Important dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking Date – August 6, 2019, to August 8, 2019

Verification of Certificate for already Slot Booked candidates – August 8, 2019, till August 11, 2019

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification – August 8, 2019, to August 12, 2019

Freezing of Options – August 12, 2019

Provisional Allotment of seats of TS ICET 2019 – August 14, 2019

Payment of fee and self-reporting through the official website – August 14, 2019, till August 17, 2019

