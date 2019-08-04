TS ICET 2019 counselling: The schedule of TS ICET 2019 counselling has been released on the official website -tsicetd.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

TS ICET 2019 counselling: The Department of Technical Education under Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad has released the TS ICET 2019 counselling schedule for admissions to the technical courses on the official website – tsicet.nic.in .

All those who wish to get admitted to the top engineering institute of the state are advised to check the details such as payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate, eligibility criteria and other necessary details in the notification released by the authority on the official website.

How to download the detailed TS ICET 2019 counselling notification?

Visit the official website of TS ICET 2019 – https://tsicet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TSICET 2019 DETAILED NOTIFICATION”

On clicking on the link, a pdf will be displayed containing all the necessary details on it

Read the notification and follow the instructions

Download the TS ICET 2019 counselling notification and take a print out for reference

According to the schedule, the provisional allotment list will be published on the official website on August 14, 2019. Candidates will have to fulfill all the criteria for being eligible for admission. Document verification will be done from August 8, 2019 till August 12, 2019.

TS ICET 2019 counselling schedule:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking Date – August 6, 2019, to August 8, 2019

Verification of Certificate for already Slot Booked candidates – August 8, 2019, till August 11, 2019

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification – August 8, 2019 till August 12, 2019

Freezing of Options – August 12, 2019

Provisional Allotment of seats of TS ICET 2019 – August 14, 2019

Payment of fee and self-reporting through the official website – August 14, 2019 till August 17, 2019

