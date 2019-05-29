TS ICET 2019 preliminary answer key to be out today: Kakatiya University, Warangal, is going to release the answer key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). All the students who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), icet.tsche.ac.in.

The answer key for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will be released by today as mentioned in the official notification issued by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Kakatiya University conducts the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). All the candidates who appeared for the TS ICET exam will be able to download the preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2019 from today. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) was conducted on May 23, and May 24, 2019. Students are urged to keep checking the official website regularly as the timing for the release of the answer key was not mentioned in the official notification.

Important dates for the Telangana State ICET 2019:

TS ICET exam date: May 23 and May 24, 2019

Release date of the TS ICET preliminary answer key: May 29, 2019

Commencement of the submission of objection: May 29, 2019

Last date to submit objection: June 1, 2019

Announcement of the final answer key and result: June 13, 2019

Steps to download the Telangana State ICET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying answer key present on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the provided credentials and tap the submit button.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Raise an objection if needed and support it with valid proofs.

Students can also download the answer key of the Telangana State ICET 2019 exam, the students are supposed to raise objections against any answer if they found it incorrect. The submission of the objection will start from today after the answer key is made available online. All the candidates are advised to provide valid proof in support of any objection raised against any question. If the objection raised by the candidate will be a valid one, then appropriate changes will be made in the final answer key which will be released on June 13, 2019.

