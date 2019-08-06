Telangana ICET Counselling 2019 has commenced on Tuesday, August 6. Candidates who have passed in the ICET exam 2019 can now register for the counselling process on the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

Telangana ICET Counselling registration process 2019 has started on Tuesday, August 6. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the online registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2019 counselling. Candidates who have selected in the ICET exam 2019 can now apply for the counselling session. Candidates can now register for the counselling process on the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

The counselling session started on Tuesday, August 6 and will be concluded on August 8, Thursday. According to the online registration process for TS ICET 2019 counselling, candidates will have to lock their seat for document verification. The document verification process will be conducted from August 8 to August 11, 2019. Candidates will be given time to select their college and courses until August 12, 2019. The first allotment list for TS ICET 2019 will be published on August 14, 2019. Candidates who are allotted seat will have to lock their seats for admission between August 14 to August 17.

How to register online:

Step 1: Go to the official website tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to enter required details like login ID and Password which they should have received via SMS

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the payment process tuition fee and make their payment

Step 4: Candidates will have to lock their seat for counselling, document verification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App