TS ICET result 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the allotment order result for counselling on the official website, tsicet.nic.in. Examinations will be conducted for the Telangana-based MBA and MCA colleges. Candidates who are interested can check their results on the official website.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal. The examination was held in May for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in state-based colleges. Only those who will clear the entrance exam were eligible to apply for the counselling process.

TS ICET result, allotment list: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in after using credentials

Step 4: Click on the ‘allotment order’ link, download

Step 5: Pay the tuition fee as mentioned in the provisional allotment order

If any candidate sees zero tuition fee as mentioned on the provisional allotment order, candidates will need to report the institute within the prescribed time.

Preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1 and the result for TSICET was announced on June 14. Qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

Several higher education institutes including Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Kakatiya University (KU), Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Osmania University (OU), Palamur University (PU), Satavahana University (SU), and Telangana University (TU) will accept the TSICET score.

