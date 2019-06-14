TS ICET Result 2019 announced: The result for TS ICET 2019 has been released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education. Head over to the official TSCHE website @icet.tsche.ac.in to check the result.

TS ICET Result 2019 announced: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the results for the 2019 Integrated Common Entrance Test also known as the TS ICET examination earlier today on June 14. Students who sat for the exam may head over to the official website of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), icet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, the result can also be checked on tsche.ac.in. In addition, the result is also expected to be released on the website manabadi.com. The examination is conducted annually for induction into MBA and MCA courses.

The test was conducted at The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE and took place on May 23 and 24. The preliminary exam answer key was also released preceding the announcement of the result. Kalkatiya University previously has conducted the TS ICET examination for four consecutive years in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Preceding this, it has conducted the ICET test in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Steps to check TS ICET result 2019 @icet.tsche.ac.in:

Step 1: Log on to the official TSCHE website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘TS ICET result 2019’ link and click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type in the required information like your registration number.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted for induction into master-level courses in universities and colleges all across the state of Telangana. Following the declaration process, Counselling on the basis of merit for candidates will commence.

