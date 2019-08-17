TS ICET result 2019: The result has been released on the official website, and candidates are required to visit the official website to book their seats

TS ICET result 2019: The counselling result for admission to Telangana-based MBA and MCA colleges has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSHCE) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared for the test are required to check the official website i.e. tsicet.nic.in .

This year, the Telangana Integrate Common Entrance Test (TSICET) was conducted by Kakatiya University in the month of May. The test was conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes across various state-based colleges. It should be noted that only those who clear the entrance test will be eligible to appear for the counselling round.

For those who haven’t checked or downloaded their result, follow the given steps:

TS ICET result, allotment list: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website i.e. tsicet.nic.in

You will be directed to the homepage wherein you will have to click the candidate log-in link

A new page will appear that wll ask for log-in credentials

After you have entered your credentials, you will be required to click the link that reads ‘allotment order;

A list will appear, download it

Now pay the tuition fee as written against the provisional allotment order

In case of any discrepancy, or say zero tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment orders, candidates will be required to report at the institute within stipulated time frame.

Candidates should note that the preliminary answer keys for the test were released on June 1 followed by result on June 14. The qualifying marks this year is 25 per cent and no minimum marks criteria has been set by the university for candidates from SC/ST.

