Kakatiya University is going to announce Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET2019) today.TS ICET was conducted in the last week of May. Kakitaya University is now conducting exams for MBA and MCA courses.

Kakatiya University is likely to declare Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test(TS ICET2019). Students who appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET exam was conducted on May 23 and May 24. According to the sources, TS ICET will declare the result tomorrow and the final answer of the result will also be declared on the official website of TSCHE on June 13.

Steps to check the TS ICET result 2019:

Step 1 – Go to the official website of TS ICET

Step 2 – On the homepage, students need to click on the link ‘TS ICET Result 2019’

Step 3 – After the link opens, enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

Step 4 – After clicking on submit TS ICET Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 – Download the result and take the print out for future reference

Kakitaya University, the college which is located in Warangal, Telangana is conducting TS ICET 2019 for MBA and MCA courses in all Universities and every affiliated college in Telangana. The exam will be conducted for the academic year 2019-2020 by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Every student is advised to keep their admit card carefully while checking the result. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET exam are 25 percent.

Kakitaya University most recently got ‘A’ grade authorization by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India on 12 September 2017. The university has 120 programs in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in departments like arts, science, engineering, business management, etc.

