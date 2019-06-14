Kakatiya University has announced the TS ICET results today. Students can now check the result on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The result will also be available on private portal, manabadi.com.

Kakatiya University has declared the TS ICET results today. Kakatiya University has conducted the exam on May 23 and May 24. The exam has conducted for admission into M.B.A and M.C.A. courses in all universities in Telangana state. Students who has qualified the exam will be able to get admission at various universities of Telangana state and their affiliated colleges. Students who appeared in the examination can now check the result on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The result will also be available on private portal, manabadi.com .

Here’s the direct link to download the result TS ICET 2019

The TS ICET exam is conducted by Kakitaya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE). The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. T Papireddy, ICET chairman and Kakitaya University vice-chancellor R Sayanna have announced the result.

According to the sources, 90.21% of students have passed in this state-level examination. Kakitaya University has released the answers keys of TS ICET 2019 exam on June 1, 2019. Candidates has two-days of time to raise objections, which was June 3. The final aswer key will be declared on June 14 along with TS ICET result.

Steps to check TS ICET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Download Rank Card’ link

Step 3: Enter required details like ICET Hall ticket no, Registration no, Date of birth

Step 4: click on ‘View Rank Card’

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

