TS ICET Result 2019: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Result is likely to be released by Kakatiya University, Warangal today on icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download their results by following the steps given below.

TS ICET Result 2019: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education is all set to release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Results on its official website – icet.tsche.ac.in tomorrow, June 14, 2019. All those candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download the results as soon as it is published on the official site.

According to reports, the authority has released a notification regarding the result announcement on its official website. The notification says that the results would be released on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in tomorrow. The results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) will be released along with the final answer keys on the official website. The TS ICET 2019 was conducted by the examination conduction authority on May 23 and May 24 for admission to MBA and MCA courses at various Universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

How to check the TS ICET 2019 Result?

Visit the official website of TS ICET website: icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Download Rank Card’ Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window Here, fill in the necessary details and click on the submit button View and download the rank card

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and download the TS ICET 2019 Result

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App