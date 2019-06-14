TS ICET Result 2019: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Result 2019 will be released today i.e. June 14 by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. All the candidates who appeared for the TS ICET 2019 examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in for updates. Also, don't forget to download your respective result for future reference.

Steps to check the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2019 Result via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Download Rank Card.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab.

Step 4: Enter your roll number/ registration number, name and other login details.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your TS ICET Result for 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download your score card for future reference.

An official notification was released by the authority regarding the announcement of TS ICET Result 2019 on the official website. According to the notification, the result for 2019 batch wull be announced on the official website i.e. ICET TSCHE today i.e. June 14. The announcement of result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test will also include the declaration of the final answer keys on the website. This year, the TS ICET 2019 examinations for eligible and interested candidates was conducted on May 23 as well as May 24. The TS ICET examination is conducted for admission to the course of MBA and MCA in various universities and affliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

