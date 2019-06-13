TS ICET result 2019: The result will be out tomorrow and candidates are required to keep an eye on the official website to get the result related update. They should also note that the answer keys will be released by June 14, 2019, and once the result is out they will have to keep a print out for future reference.

TS ICET result 2019: Kakatiya University is expected to release the result of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test tomorrow i.e. June 14, 2019.

Students are required to go to the official website once the result is announced. The candidates who appeared for the TS ICET 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the website to get the result related updates.

TS ICET 2019 was conducted on May 23 and 29 at various centres across India. The official notification reads that along with result declaration which is tomorrow, the board is likely to release the answer key on June 14, 2019. Once the result is out, follow the given steps to check your result.

TS ICET result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads TS ICET result 2019

You will be directed to a new page of TSCHE

Once a new page appears, you will be required to enter your TS ICET 2019 registration number and date of birth

Now your TS ICET result will appear on the screen

Once you have viewed your result, take a print out and save it for future reference

Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad is conducting TS ICET- 2019 for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

The qualifying percentage for the exam is 25 per cent and there is no minimum marks criteria for SC/ST candidates. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

The test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App