TS ICET Result 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHSE is likely going to release the Telangana ICET results today on icet.tschse.ac.in. Check steps to download in this article.

TS ICET Result 2019: Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad is likely to release the TS ICET 2019 results on its official website – icet.tschse.ac.in today, June 14, 2019. candidates who took the examination this year for admissions into MBA and MCA courses are advised to keep an eye on the official website to check their results when published by the authority on its official portal.

According to reports, TSCHSE had conducted the TS ICET 2019 entrance examination from May 23, 2019, and May 24, 2019, at various examination centres across the state. Those who qualify in the TS ICET 2019 result will be offered admissions in MBA and MCA courses at various Universities of Telangana State and their affiliated colleges.

Here’s the direct link to download the results of TS ICET 2019

How to check the TS ICET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Kakatiya University, Warangal or the portal mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET Result 2019 link

On clicking, candidates will have to enter their login details such as registration number and date of birth and submit

On submitting, they will be redirected to a new window

Here, click on the Result link and enter your roll number as per the admit card of TS ICET 2019

The TS ICET Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

