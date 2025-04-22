TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the much-awaited TS Inter Second Year Results 2025, bringing an end to the suspense for lakhs of students.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the much-awaited TS Inter Second Year Results 2025, bringing an end to the suspense for lakhs of students. The results were announced during a press conference led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the TSBIE headquarters in Hyderabad.

This year, the overall pass percentage for second-year students stood at 71.37%, a jump from previous years, signaling improved performance across the board. The first-year pass percentage was recorded at 66.89%.

However, the gender divide remains stark. Among the 5,08,582 students who appeared for the second-year exams, 74.21% of girls passed, compared to just 57.31% of boys. The trend was similar in the first-year results, where 73.83% of girls cleared the exam, while the pass percentage for boys lagged behind at 57.83%.

How and Where to Check the Results

Students can access their marks memo by visiting the official websites — www.tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. They must enter their hall ticket number to view and download the scorecard.

This year’s exams were held from March 6 to March 25, conducted in the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Options for Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams

Students unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. Those who did not clear the exams may appear for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams, which are scheduled later this year. However, candidates can only apply for supplementary exams in a maximum of two subjects.

Compared to last year’s second-year pass percentage of 64.19%, this year’s 71.37% shows a notable improvement. The board hopes to continue this upward trend with further reforms and support systems in the academic process.

