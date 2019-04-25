TS Inter Result 2019: The students who were declared fail by TSBIE in the TS Result 2019, do not need to pay re-evaluation fee. After protests by students, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered TSBIE to re-evaluate the papers of students without any fee. The TBSIE had declared the TS Result 2019 on April 18. Students had alleged the state board that there was a goof-up in the results.

TS Inter Result 2019: The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to conduct the re-evaluation of TS Inter Result 2019 without any payment. The CM’s order comes after the students protested against the board, alleging that they were major goof-ups in the results. The students and their parents had demanded the TSBIE to waive Rs 600 re-evaluation fee per subject.

The High Court of Telangana also directed the state board to consider the re-evaluation of failed students. The students, who were declared fail, can now apply for re-evaluation in the subjects which they doubt.

The TSBIE had announced TS Inter Results 2019 on April 18 on the official website. However, after a large number of students were declared unsuccessful, the students came out and led protests against the board. According to reports, the BJP Yuva Morcha also joined the protests. Telangana chief minister accused Opposition of making it a political issue.

Meanwhile, CM Rao has said that the students do not need to pay re-evaluation fee. However, only those students who were declared pass in the examination, need to pay a fee, if they want their papers to be re-evaluated.

The chief minister has expressed shock over the reports of suicides in the state. Reports said that few students ended their lives after they found themselves in the failed list. Appealing students to not end their lives, the CM Rao said that if a student fails in intermediate exams, that does not mean he would end his life.

About TSBIE

The TBSIE was established in 2014 with its headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad. The minister of the State for Secondary Education acts as chairman of the board. The board regulates the intermediate education in the state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App