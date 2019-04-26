TS Inter Result 2019: The TS Inter Results 2019 were declared on April 18 on the official website. Out of 9.74 lakh of students, 3.28 lakh were declared fail. The intermediate exams were conducted in February-March, 2019.

TS Inter Result 2019: The Opposition in Telangana has demanded the government to dismiss its Education Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy after a major goof-up was witnessed in TS Inter Result 2019, announced by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). It has also demanded suspension of the concerned officials who were responsible for faulty results. Seeking an investigation, the members of the opposition also met Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Several students committed suicide after they found their names in the failed list of intermediate results. The Opposition has demanded an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh to the families of the deceased students.

Immediately after the announcement of results, students had protested against the TSBIE. The students were demanding the TSBIE to waive Rs 600 re-evaluation fee per subject. The BJP Yuva Morcha also took part in the protests, to which Telangana chief minister accused Opposition of trying to score brownie points by making it a political issue.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao accepted their demand and ordered TSBIE to conduct the re-evaluation of TS Inter Result 2019 free of cost. The High Court of Telangana had also directed TSBIE re-evaluate the papers of failed students.

According to reports, more than two dozen students ended their lives after coming across the results. Chief Minister had appealed students to not resort to suicide.

Meanwhile, the government in the state is run by Telangana Rashtra Samithi which retained power in 2018. The party won a massive victory in the second Assembly polls in 2018. The TMS won 88 seats out of 119, the Congress bagged 19, AIMIM-led by Asaduddin Owaisi secured seven. The BJP managed to win a lone seat.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App