TS Inter Result 2019: Another student has ended her life in Telangana after failing in Intermediate examination, taking the death toll to 20. Reports said that a 17-year-old girl student committed suicide by immolating herself in Narayanpet district after failing to pass Zoology paper. The students started taking their lives after major goof-ups were found in Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education’s (TSBIE) results which were announced on April 18.

Reports quoted family members of the deceased, saying that she was depressed after the announcement of results as she had failed in one subject. A total of 9.74 lakh students had taken part in the Intermediate examinations, among which 3.28 lakh were declared fail. TSBIE had conducted exams in February-March.

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to the Telangana government and sought a detailed report on the discrepancies.

After declaring the results of Class 11th and 12th, TSBIE had to face protests with students demanding free of cost re-evaluation process. The students demanded TSBIE to waive Rs 600 re-evaluation fee per subject. The BJP had also taken part in the protests. The members of Opposition demanded the dismissal of state Education Minister and thorough probe into the matter.

Accepting the demand of students, the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the TSBIE to conduct the re-evaluation of TS Inter Result 2019 without any money.

The High Court of Telangana also intervened as the cases of suicides were reported across the state. The court directed the TSBIE to consider the re-evaluation of students.

