TS Inter result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare TS Inter result 2019 for 1st and 2nd year on April 18. The result will be declared on the official website of TSBIE @bie.telangana.gov.in. Follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the TS Inter result 2019.

TS Inter result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the TS Inter result 2019. According to the reports, the TSBIE will publish the results on April 18, 2019, on its official website @bie.telangana.gov.in. The TSBIE will be releasing both 1st and 2nd-year results together on Thursday afternoon, said reports. Talking to the media an official said that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education first and second-year results will be released on April 18 and the exact timing of the result declaration will be announced a day before.

The TS Intermediate result 2019 will be published online on official websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and bie.tg.nic.in. The candidates can also find all the results stories and qualified candidates list on NewsX.com once the result is declared.

The candidates who attempted the examination and have been waiting eagerly for the results can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the TS Intermediate result 2019:

ALSO READ: SSC JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission releases marks of Paper-1 exam @ ssc.nic.in

Steps to download TS Intermediate result 2019 once released:

Go to the official result website of Telangana BIE @ www.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational). You will be redirected to a new page, enter the required details. Click on Submit The TS Inter result will pop on the screen.

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET Admit Card 2019: AP EAMCET Hall Tickets to release anytime soon @ sche.ap.gov.in, check steps to download

The TSBIE Intermediate 1st year examination was held between February 27 to March 16, while the 2nd year examinations were conducted between February 28 to March 18, 2019. According to the official data, around 4,36,621 candidates had appeared for the examination this year and almost equal students attempted the 2nd year examination. Last year, the TS Inter Result for both first-year and second-year students was announced on April 14 and this time the board is likely to publish the results of April 18, 2019.

The candidates are advised to monitor the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) @bie.telangana.gov.in for the latest news and updates or they can subscribe to NewsX.com for all the jobs, education-related notifications and results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More