TS Inter Results 2019: The Telangana board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter exam 2019 result shortly. The candidates can check their result @bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in by simply following the steps mentioned below.

TS Inter result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to declare the TS Intermediate result 2019 for 1st and 2nd-year examination. The TSBIE Telangana Board had postponed the results earlier as the result date was clashing with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and now board can now declare the result anytime soon. The candidates who have been appeared for the examination and are waiting for the result eagrly are advised to keep a close eye on Telangana Board’s official website @ bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

According to the reports, more than nine lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exam this year. Around 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams. The students can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their TS Inter result 2019.

Here are the steps to check and download the TS Inter result 2019 once declared:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TS Inter result @ bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019.

About the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education were established in 2014. The TSBIE is divided into two sections. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education in Telangana state.

